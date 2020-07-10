Hitti: Talks Launched to Open Europe Airports to Lebanon Flights

Foreign Minister Nasif emphasized that talks have been launched with European countries to open their airports to flights coming from Lebanon, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

The Minister assured that Europe is still closed to the Lebanese strictly due to “technical issues rather than political reasons. I am 1000 percent confident about that,” said Hitti.

On the rise in coronavirus cases, the Minister said that "Lebanese authorities have no intention to change the precautionary measures at the airport. Everything is going according to plan. We won't change these measures."

On July 1, the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut reopened partially amid strict precautionary measures in light of coronavirus.

European and Gulf states are still closed to Lebanese. Only Cyprus, Turkey and Greece are receiving flights from Lebanon.