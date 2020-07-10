Fourteen July 8 Passengers Test Positive for COVID-19

The Health Ministry said on Friday that fourteen passengers who arrived in Beirut on July 8 tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ministry announced Friday the PCR results conducted at the airport earlier on Wednesday.

It stated that fourteen positive cases were registered in passengers coming from Sharjah with Air Arabia Airlines (1), Copenhagen with MEA Airlines (1), Addis Ababa with Ethiopian Airlines (1), and Abidjan with MEA Airlines (11).

Lebanon on Thursday witnessed a major one-day surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reaching 66.

44 of the cases were recorded among residents and 22 among expats who arrived in Lebanon in recent days.