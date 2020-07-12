Al-Rahi Warns 'Majority' against Isolating Lebanon from 'Brothers, Friends'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday launched new stern warnings related to Lebanon’s compounded and unprecedented economic, financial and political crisis.

“The Lebanese reject that any popular or parliamentary majority tamper with the Constitution, the National Pact and the law, or with Lebanon’s cultural model,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

They also reject that it “isolate it from its brotherly and friendly nations and peoples, that it take it from abundance to destitution, from prosperity to decline or from advancement to backwardness,” the patriarch added.

He said the Lebanese want an end to “unilateralism, paralysis and negligence.”

“They want bold stances that rescue the country, not the settling of petty scores. They want a free state that speaks in the name of the people and consults with it over existential decisions, not a state that gives up its decision and sovereignty,” al-Rahi went on to say.

He stressed: “The Lebanese don’t want any party to take unilateral decisions related to Lebanon’s fate, people, land, borders, identity, formula, system, economy, culture or civilization.”