Reports: Quick Economic Results Expected from Ibrahim's Visit to Kuwait

The outcome of General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim’s visit to Kuwait will appear quickly on the Lebanese scene, media reports said.

“Citizens will sense the magnitude of the direct Kuwaiti support for the economy after this visit,” an unnamed source told Kuwait’s al-Qabas newspaper in remarks published Sunday.

A source close to the Lebanese Presidency meanwhile told Kuwait’s al-Jarida newspaper that Ibrahim’s visit follows “contacts on the highest level between the two countries.”

The consultations “tackled the Lebanese situation and the economic and social deterioration,” the source said.

The visit aims to explore means to “spare Lebanon a free fall towards the abyss,” the source added, noting that Ibrahim will not carry “specific Lebanese demands.”

“Any Kuwaiti assistance to Lebanon is to be decided by Kuwait itself,” the source went on to say.

Ibrahim is scheduled to arrived in Kuwait on Sunday.