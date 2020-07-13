Soldier Killed as Army Patrol, Posts Attacked in Baalbek District

A soldier was killed overnight as an army patrol and several military posts came under fire in the Baalbek district.

“Around 12:45 am, a number of gunmen opened fire at an army patrol and military posts in Talya, Brital, al-Khodr and Douris, which resulted in the martyrdom of a soldier who was passing in the area,” an army statement said.

“The fugitive Abbas al-Masri had yesterday opened fire in the air at the Douris checkpoint as he was trying to force his way in a BMW SUV accompanied by Jaafar al-Effi, prompting the checkpoint’s members to open fire,” which left the two men wounded, the statement added.

They were later transferred to the Dar al-Amal hospital in Baalbek for treatment.