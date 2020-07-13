'Let's Get Going': UK Govt Launches Brexit Ad Blitz

Britain on Monday launched another Brexit advertising blitz, urging businesses and individuals to get ready for cutting ties with the European Union at the end of the year.

The new campaign, aimed at future travelers to the bloc, businesses that trade with it, and EU citizens living in Britain, will see adverts air on television, radio and online.

The drive -- "The UK's new start: let's get going" -- follows similar publicity efforts last year before Britain ended its EU membership on January 31.

The country is currently in a standstill transition period until the end of the year as it tries to negotiate a new trade deal with Brussels.

London has ruled out extending beyond December 31, despite a tight timeframe, talks being gridlocked in key areas and the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The move has sparked alarm that almost half a century of economic integration with Europe and increasingly frictionless travel will end abruptly in a few months' time.

But the government maintains its planning is on track.

"The new campaign will clearly set out the steps that will help this big change go as smoothly as possible," senior minister Michael Gove wrote in the Sunday Telegraph.

The government has created a "checker tool" online to identify specific steps businesses and people need to take to prepare, he added.

Adverts carrying a "check, change, go" strapline began appearing in newspapers on Monday, and updated advice was given on government websites.

Among the recommendations are for travelers to get comprehensive travel insurance and check their mobile phone roaming policy due to the coming changes.

Pet owners taking their pet abroad are also advised to contact a vet at least four months before travelling.

The information campaign comes as the government on Sunday pledged £705 million ($890 million, 788 million euros) to prepare its mainland borders with the EU post-Brexit.

There has been concern, even within government, that systems will not be ready, and businesses have been repeatedly calling for greater certainty about the new arrangements.

Detailed proposals for border arrangements are due to be set out later on Monday, covering import and exports of everything from rough diamonds to bottled drinking water.

Plans for the frontier between British-run Northern Ireland, which will have a special trade status after Brexit, and the Republic of Ireland are due in the coming weeks.

The EU warned earlier this month that Britain's decision not to extend the transition period meant "inevitable disruptions" would occur immediately.