85 New Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon

Lebanon recorded 85 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Twenty of the local cases were recorded in the Beirut southern suburb of al-Laylaki while eight cases were recorded among expats coming from Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, Iraq and Syria.

The cases raise the country's overall tally to 2,419 -- among them 36 deaths and 1,425 recoveries.

Three of the local cases were meanwhile recorded in Beirut, three in Beirut's southern suburbs, one in Northern Metn, five in Aley district, one in Western Bekaa's al-Marj, three in Tyre district's al-Bazouriyeh, one in Nabatieh's Kfar Tibnit, while the locations of 40 local cases are still under investigation.