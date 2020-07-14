Mustaqbal 'Awaiting' STL Ruling, Lauds Religious Leaders' Stances

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Tuesday said it is “awaiting along with the Lebanese” the verdict that will be issued by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon on August 7 in the case of the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri.

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc stressed its “respect for what the Tribunal will issue” and its “keenness on knowing the full truth ahead ahead of bringing the accused to justice so that they can get their punishment.”

Separately, the bloc said it greatly values the latest stances that were voiced by Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi, Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Beirut Elias Aude and Dar al-Fatwa’s Higher Juristic Council.

“The values of moderation and dialogue bring these leaderships together,” Mustaqbal said.

The bloc endorses their calls for “preserving the political and economic character of the country; refraining from displacing its people or pushing them into despair; abiding by the principle of dissociation to neutralize Lebanon; rejecting that the country be turned into a conflict arena; and refraining from tampering with its constitution, Arab identity and free economy,” it added.