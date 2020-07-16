Report: Berri Sees Arab Ties 'Vital' for Lebanon

Speaker Nabih Berri reportedly sees that Lebanon “must improve” its contacts with Arab states, despite the latter’s reluctance to provide any help for the crisis-hit nation without substantial reforms, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

Sources in Ain el-Tineh (the speakership’s residence) told the daily that Berri sees a “necessity to improve and intensify contacts and mediation with brethren Arab states," and that "he still sees hope of an Arab overture with Lebanon.”

This comes as Lebanon faces a worsening economic crisis and little chance of Western or oil-rich Arab countries providing assistance without substantial reforms pledged by the government of PM Hassan Diab.

Last week, Lebanon dispatched General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim to Kuwait and Qatar seeking economic assistance for the country’s weathering economy.

No details of his visit were reported.