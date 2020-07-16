Report: Berri Sees Arab Ties 'Vital' for Lebanon
Speaker Nabih Berri reportedly sees that Lebanon “must improve” its contacts with Arab states, despite the latter’s reluctance to provide any help for the crisis-hit nation without substantial reforms, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.
Sources in Ain el-Tineh (the speakership’s residence) told the daily that Berri sees a “necessity to improve and intensify contacts and mediation with brethren Arab states," and that "he still sees hope of an Arab overture with Lebanon.”
This comes as Lebanon faces a worsening economic crisis and little chance of Western or oil-rich Arab countries providing assistance without substantial reforms pledged by the government of PM Hassan Diab.
Last week, Lebanon dispatched General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim to Kuwait and Qatar seeking economic assistance for the country’s weathering economy.
No details of his visit were reported.
The day Mr Berri and his likes leave their posts, the chances of any arab help will increase tremendously.
istez, you might either want to resign now as a first step (you've been there for 30 years), or announce that you will not be a contender in 2022 and name a successor to lead your party. Then the Arab world might consider helping..
In my town/village, your cronies were kings, but were battered by Hizbos who rule now. You don't dare do anything to improve the village, cause the Hizbos won't allow you. So get on with it.