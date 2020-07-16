Aoun on Neutrality: We're Obliged to Defend Ourselves
President Michel Aoun announced Thursday that Lebanon is “obliged” to defend itself whether or not it becomes a “neutral” country.
“Neutrality does not mean that states give up their right to self-defense,” Aoun said during a meeting with a delegation from the Muslim Scholars Gathering.
“Accordingly, we have to maintain our stance: we won’t attack anyone or support disputes or wars at all, but we are obliged to defend ourselves, whether we are neutral or non-neutral,” the president added.
His remarks come a day after he met in Baabda with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi.
In his recent sermons, al-Rahi has repeatedly called for neutralizing the country as a way out of its multiple crises.
Did Aoun defend himself when he ran away wearing his pink dinosaurs pajamas in the middle of the night in 1989-90?
I don’t think so.
Talk is cheap mr deserter.
Just like the government that does want to do any reforms, same thing here he does not want to commit to and enforce the dissociation policy. He was instructed not to by the actual ruler of the banana failed republic.