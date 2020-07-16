Aoun on Neutrality: We're Obliged to Defend Ourselves

President Michel Aoun announced Thursday that Lebanon is “obliged” to defend itself whether or not it becomes a “neutral” country.

“Neutrality does not mean that states give up their right to self-defense,” Aoun said during a meeting with a delegation from the Muslim Scholars Gathering.

“Accordingly, we have to maintain our stance: we won’t attack anyone or support disputes or wars at all, but we are obliged to defend ourselves, whether we are neutral or non-neutral,” the president added.

His remarks come a day after he met in Baabda with Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi.

In his recent sermons, al-Rahi has repeatedly called for neutralizing the country as a way out of its multiple crises.