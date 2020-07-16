Hariri Lauds Ibrahim's Drive and Slams Diab and Bassil

Ex-PM Saad Hariri on Thursday described General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim’s talks with Arab countries and ambassadors as “necessary,” as he lashed out anew at Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil over recent statements.

“Maj. Gen. Ibrahim’s drive is necessary and we are in the Arab League. These nations, especially in the Gulf, stood by Lebanon, and today there is unprecedented regional escalation and we must be in communication with them in order to receive aid from them,” Hariri told reporters.

“They have offered a lot and now Lebanon has to offer reforms,” the ex-PM added.

Asked about Diab’s remarks that a party leader has contacted friendly countries to block aid from Lebanon, Hariri said: “I have not contacted anyone, period. The premiership post has been disgraced.”

“I don’t know who called Diab and told him about the issue -- maybe his Syrian regime allies,” the ex-PM added.

Asked about reports that he is being boycotted by the Saudi ambassador, Hariri said: “Let them believe in such things… The relation with Saudi Arabia and all Gulf countries is excellent and maybe that’s what bothers them.”

Separately, Hariri said Lebanon is “paying the price of the regional escalation between America and Iran.”

“No one is blaming Hizbullah, but our slogan is ‘Lebanon First’ and it should not remain a slogan,” Hariri said.

“I have nothing to do with the policy of tightening the noose on Hizbullah, and even Hizbullah has no hand in it; this is an American-Iranian conflict,” the ex-PM explained.

Asked about Bassil’s tweet on the refugee repatriation plan, Hariri said: “They’ve been in the government for six months. Has he returned a single refugee? Let us wait and see.”

Commenting on Bassil’s remarks that he will have to wait for a long time before being able to return to the premier post, Hariri said: “His remarks about the return path are like his remarks about the 24/7 electricity which he had promised us with years ago.”