Metropolitan Elias Aude Meets Saudi Ambassador

Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Bishop of Beirut Elias Aude received the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon Walid el-Bukhari on Friday at the Archdiocese in Ashrafieh, MTV station reported.

Discussions reportedly highlighted the latest developments in Lebanon as the country grapples with an unprecedented economic crisis.

Aude was one of the Christian spiritual leaders to lash out at the political elite over failure to address Lebanon’s worsening conditions at several levels.