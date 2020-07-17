Report: Le Drian to Visit Beirut Next Week

The anticipated visit of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut will reportedly take place next week on Wednesday, VDL radio station (93.3) said Friday.

Le Drian will make a short visit to Lebanon where he will meet senior officials before leaving back to France next Friday, added VDL.

The French diplomat’s visit comes within the framework of cooperation between Lebanon and France, and shows evidence of the French interest in Lebanon.

Le Drian carries “ideas” that could help officials build on to steer Lebanon out of its economic crisis.

Informed sources stressed the importance of dialogue between Lebanon’s various components as well as with states concerned about Lebanon and ready to provide the assistance it needs.

“We must listen with open minds but the final decision must be taken by the Lebanese themselves,” they said on condition of anonymity, adding that “Le Drian’s earlier comments urging Lebanese to "help themselves in order for us to help them" is something truly positive.”