Al-Rahi Reiterates that 'Neutrality' is Lebanon's 'Salvation'

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Friday reiterated that only “neutrality” would rescue Lebanon from its multiple crises.

“We are aspiring with the Lebanese to witness the day when Lebanon lives the joy of its neutrality,” al-Rahi said.

“All Lebanese want neutrality as a gateway for our salvation,” the patriarch added.

“Today we are praying to live this celebration,” al-Rahi went on to say.

He had openly criticized Hizbullah on Thursday, blaming Lebanon’s compounded political, economic and financial crisis on its “hegemony” over the government and Lebanese politics.

“Today we are saying that for the good of all Lebanese without exception, there is no salvation for Lebanon except through declaring the system of effective, positive and committed neutrality. This would pull us out of the hegemony of any Lebanese component and of political and military conflicts,” al-Rahi added, in an interview with the Vatican News portal.