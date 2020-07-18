Report: Financial Adviser Lazard to Visit Beirut Next Week

A delegation from the financial firm Lazard is expected to visit Beirut next week as negotiations with the IMF stall, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

According to finance ministry sources, the delegation will discuss the “economic and financial” developments that have taken place over the last five months in the crisis-hit country, and what could be drawn from suggestions to improve the government recovery plan.

Lebanon approved in February the US investment bank Lazard to be its financial adviser on debt restructuring.

According to reports, the adviser "Lazard will see if the government financial bailout plan can be modified to reach a meaningful settlement for the International Monetary Fund, after the plan was rejected by politicians, banks and the Central Bank of Lebanon."