Diab from Dimane: I Will Not Step Down, Neutrality Needs Deep Discussion
Prime Minister Hassan Diab said after talks with Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi that he does not plan to step down from office because it would leave the country in limbo until a new government is formed.
“I will not resign from office because there is no easy alternative and because it is a crime to put the country on hold while the government shifts to a caretaker capacity,” he told reporters after meeting Rahi.
Diab arrived at Dimane on board a military helicopter accompanied by Minister of Environment and Administrative Development Damianos Khattar, said the National News Agency.
The visit comes after the Patriarch’s calls to neutralize Lebanon from regional conflicts which raised controversy among political forces.
“Neutrality is a perfectly political issue and needs deep discussions between all political components,” said Diab.
The two men discussed the social and economic situation in light of a worsening economic and monetary crisis pushing many Lebanese into poverty.
On accusations that Diab’s government is controlled by Hizbullah, he said: “The claims that this is Hizbullah’s government is a "broken record.”
Notice how he doesn't deny it. Everyone knows it---hard to say otherwise.
Sounds good. Tell us please what this great government has done sine they took power? What changed? we went from bad to worse, and you are ok this government!!! good for you!!!
figures a kizb supporter like you would love a do nothing weak government.
@canadianleb I tell you: Since Diab replaced the Loser Bankrupt (also known as Saad Hariri), we have a cabinet with way less thieves, that's an achievement! also despite the obstacles imposed by the Bodyguard of Israel (Also known as USA), Nobody has resigned which proves that this cabinet is led by a Brave Figure who doesn't fear pressure, that's another important achievement because it takes a Strong Leadership to protect Sovereignty and National interests.
And Finally, the most important of all achievements is to see the bunch of Losers of Almustaqbal whining about the piece of cake that will not be split among them! Lol... Everyday I have so much fun since Diab replaced Hariri! You can't imagine man! Sure I'd rather see 100% of thieves eliminated but unfortunately it's a dream, so I am satisfied with the fall of that part of the Mafia! DOWN WITH THE L.O.S.E.R.S.
lol @ the brave shia western christian winner from dahieh with triple iranian nationality.
This syrian patriarch is welcoming his Syrian pal Diab the corrupt.... after he did the same with the Iranian enemy ambassador.
Circulez, il n’y a rien à voir.