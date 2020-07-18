Diab in Dimane to Meet Rahi

Prime Minister Hassan Diab held talks on Saturday with Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi at the patriarch’s summer residence in Diname, the National News Agency reported.

Diab arrived on board a military helicopter accompanied by Minister of Environment and Administrative Development Damianos Khattar, said NNA.

Diab’s visit comes after Rahi’s repeated calls during his latest Sunday sermons to neutralize Lebanon from regional conflicts.

Rahi's calls drew different reactions some in support like ex-PM Saad Hariri and his Mustaqbal Movement, while others not as much including President Michel Aoun, Hizbullah and AMAL Movement.