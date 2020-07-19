Bassil from Diman: Neutrality Needs National Dialogue, Foreign Umbrella

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Sunday supported Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi’s call for Lebanon’s neutrality but said it has prerequisites such as the neutrality of the “neighboring countries.”

"The FPM supports the neutralization of Lebanon and we have also implemented this issue at the Foreign Ministry. Neutralization is a self decision while neutrality is a decision required from us and from others too," said Bassil after meeting al-Rahi in Diman.

"Neutrality is a strategic alignment and we must seek to secure the circumstances for its success, which are based on domestic consensus, and this requires national dialogue to reach a national conviction or else we would be causing domestic problems," Bassil warned.

He accordingly called for "securing a foreign umbrella for implementing this issue," stressing that "the neighboring countries must acknowledge and accept this principle."

Bassil added: "We support the neutrality that preserves Lebanon's unity and all elements of strength, protects it from Israel's ambitions and attacks as well as from terrorism, and which relieves Lebanon of the burden of refugees."