Al-Amine Meets Rahi: Neutrality Renders Lebanon Independent

Shiite cleric Sayyed Ali al-Amine stressed after talks with Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi on Wednesday, that neutrality makes Lebanon an independent and sovereign state capable of imposing its authority on all Lebanon’s territory, and rejected the logic of “seeking power in majority.”

“Neutrality makes Lebanon an independent state, and it also means a state capable of imposing its authority on all its territory,” al-Amine told reporters after meeting Rahi in Dimane, the patriarch’s summer residence.

He said talks with Rahi focused on the latter’s calls to neutralize Lebanon which drew different reactions, some openly supporting the call including al-Mustaqbal Movement and Lebanese Forces and others not so enthusiastic about it including Hizbullah, AMAL Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement.

“Talks focused on Rahi’s stance and his calls to neutralize Lebanon, which only makes Lebanon an independent state and a nation distant from outside conflicts. What is meant by neutrality is that state which imposes its sovereignty and authority over all its lands and is a reference for all groups, forces and parties,” al-Amin told reporters.

The anti-Hizbullah cleric, al-Amine, said “seeking power in the majority is rejected, what we seek is the authority of the state with an independent personality outside partisan and sectarian hegemony.”