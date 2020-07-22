Lebanon Busts 40 Tons of Rotten Chicken

Lebanon’s Customs Department and Minister of Health Hamad Hassan on Tuesday confiscated around 40 tons of expired chicken in warehouses in the Metn town of Zikrit.

Members of the Customs department accompanied by Hassan carried out raids on three warehouses in Zikrit which supplied different supermarkets and grocery stores with rotten chicken not fit for human consumption.

The packs of expired chicken were confiscated in huge amounts with expiry dating back to 2016 and some 2017.

The rotten chicken were found in distribution centers in warehouses belonging to Freiha Food Company. The brands are Shuman Farms for poultry, Carry, and Lipoul products.

The three companies are a major distributor of chicken to the Lebanese market.

In light of a soaring economic crisis sending prices of meat soaring, Lebanese have resorted to chicken as a cheaper alternative.

The rotten chicken was grinded and mixed with other materials and distributed to supermarkets and grocery stores in the form of nuggets, scallops and burger pieces, reports said.

Police arrested several individuals involved and opened an investigation into the case.