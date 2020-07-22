Qatar Airways Seeking $5bn Compensation over Airspace Closure
Qatar Airways said Wednesday it will seek $5 billion in compensation from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt for closing their airspace to the flag carrier as part of a regional feud.
"The arbitrations seek redress for the blockading states' actions to remove Qatar Airways from their markets and to forbid the airline from flying over their airspace," the airline said in a statement, adding that at least $5 billion would be sought.
