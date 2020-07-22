AMAL Bloc: Any Attempt to Revise 1701 is Tampering with Region's Security

The AMAL Movement-led Development and Liberation parliamentary bloc warned Wednesday that any attempt to revise U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 -- which ended the 2006 war between Hizbullah and Israel -- would represent "tampering with the region's security" and "a blatant attempt to plunge it into the unknown."

In a statement issued after a meeting chaired by Speaker Nabih Berri, the bloc also condemned statements reflecting "intentions to adjust the missions of UNIFIL forces and question their effectiveness."

"In this regard, the bloc lauds the efforts that UNIFIL forces are exerting in cooperation with the Lebanese Army and residents for the implementations of all stipulations of U.N. Resolution 1701," the bloc added.

"Only Israel is the side that is breaching this resolution through its daily violation of Lebanon's territorial, maritime and aerial sovereignty and through its continued occupation of the northern part of the Ghajar village and the violation of Lebanon's airspace to target Syria's sovereignty as happened Monday night," Development and Liberation added.