Diab Meets Shea, Says Govt. is Most Technocrat in Lebanon History

Prime Minister Hassan Diab met Wednesday at the Grand Serail with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea.

The National News Agency said the talks tackled “the government’s efforts to address the economic and social crisis and the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.”

The premier also met Wednesday with a delegation of retired Lebanese ambassadors.

“The current government is the closest to technocrat government standards in Lebanon’s history,” Diab told the delegation.

“We are working night and day to resolve the crises, and despite this, the government is facing political attacks at a time we should all be one hand to confront the challenges, at least in the social, economic and financial issues,” the PM went on to say.