Diab Meets Shea, Says Govt. is Most Technocrat in Lebanon History
Prime Minister Hassan Diab met Wednesday at the Grand Serail with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea.
The National News Agency said the talks tackled “the government’s efforts to address the economic and social crisis and the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.”
The premier also met Wednesday with a delegation of retired Lebanese ambassadors.
“The current government is the closest to technocrat government standards in Lebanon’s history,” Diab told the delegation.
“We are working night and day to resolve the crises, and despite this, the government is facing political attacks at a time we should all be one hand to confront the challenges, at least in the social, economic and financial issues,” the PM went on to say.
WOW, he actually said that? who is he trying to kid? The current government is closer to a banana republic government than ever...
Did he fall on his head or something, how is this government the "Most Technocrat in Lebanon History"?
Actually Diab's cabinet has achieved the impossible! They only needed to hire the right Firm of auditors in order to revive the "credibility" of Lebanon before France! Lol... Macron just offered lines of credit!!! Wow! Wow! Wow! Lol... Congratulations Diab! You're the one! Keep it up man! Big move!