Lebanon Records 124 New COVID-19 Cases and 2 Deaths

Lebanon recorded a significant tally of 124 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday evening.

In its daily statement, the Ministry said 115 of the cases were recorded among residents and nine among expats.

Two more deaths were also recorded, raising the death toll to 43, while the new cases raise the country’s overall tally since February 21 to 3,104.

Eighty-eight virus patients were meanwhile admitted into hospitals over the past 24 hours, including 21 into intensive care.

Thirty-one of the local cases were recorded in Baabda district, 30 in Aley district, 13 in Northern Metn, 12 in Beirut, five in Tyre district, two in Chouf district, two in Zahle district and one in each of Qartaboun, Qalamoun, Bsarma, Chekka, Akkar al-Atiqa and Kfarfila while the locations of 14 cases are being investigated.

Mount Lebanon Governor Mohammed al-Mekkawi had earlier ordered the isolation of the Baabda district town of Qurnayel over a spike in virus cases in it.

According to the Health Ministry, six cases were confirmed in Qurnayel over the past 24 hours.