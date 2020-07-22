Israeli Soldier Killed amid Tensions on Border with Lebanon

An Israeli soldier was killed and an officer was wounded Wednesday when their military vehicle flipped over in the occupied Shebaa Farms, the Israeli army said.

Earlier in the day, two shells landed in the occupied Farms after being fired during an Israeli drill in the Golan Heights, sparking fires in the area and prompting Israel to scramble firefighting vehicles.

An Israeli tank also fired 14 shells near Bustra in the occupied Farms.

Israel has reportedly beefed up its measures on the border with Lebanon after a Hizbullah fighter was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Syria.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had vowed that the group would retaliate from Lebanon whenever Israel kills Hizbullah members in Syria.