More than 15 Million Coronavirus Cases Detected Worldwide

At least 15,007,291 cases of the new coronavirus, including 617,603 deaths, have been detected worldwide since the pandemic emerged late last year, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday.

The United States is the hardest hit country with 3,915,780 cases and 142,312 deaths. In the last seven days, more than 1.6 million new cases have been detected globally.

The figures of detected infections likely reflect only a portion of the real number of cases.