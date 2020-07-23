Israel Reinforces Military on Border with Lebanon after Hizbullah Threats

The Israeli army began on Thursday deploying military reinforcements on the border with Lebanon “in accordance with the situational assessment."

The Israeli army announced earlier that it had decided to send military reinforcements and deploy its forces on the border with Lebanon.

“Given the assessment of the situation (...) it was decided to send a specific infantry reinforcement to the northern military command on the border with Lebanon," Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee was quoted as saying.

The army statement did not reveal any further details about the reason for the move, or the size of the reinforcements that Israel intends to send to the border area.

Tension suddenly surfaced again on the Lebanese-Israeli border when Israel carried out a missile strike south of the Syrian capital that killed five including a Hizbullah fighter.

Hizbullah announced the killing of Ali Mohsen (Jawad) in the Israeli raid on a site near Damascus airport.

Pro-Hizbullah director of the Media Focal Center, Salem Zahran revealed that the party “began preparing to respond to the assassination of one of its leaders two days ago by a raid targeting Syrian territory.”