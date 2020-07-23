Hasan Warns of 'Dangerous Juncture', Says 161 Virus Cases So Far Today

Health Minister Hamad Hasan on Thursday warned that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a “dangerous juncture” in Lebanon.

“Negligence is unacceptable,” he cautioned during a visit to the Dahr al-Basheq government hospital, revealing that “161 coronavirus cases have been recorded until the moment today.”

“There is community spread of the coronavirus and this is a negative indication although it is still limited,” the minister added.

Lebanon had on Wednesday confirmed 124 more virus cases and two deaths. Wednesday’s cases raised the overall tally since February 21 to 3,104 -- including 43 deaths and 1,595 recoveries.

The country has gradually lifted lockdown measures and opened Beirut airport to commercial flights at the start of July, after a closure of more than three months.

Over the past two weeks, the daily infection rate has risen, with dozens of new cases announced each day.

In the highest such increase, the government announced 166 new cases on July 12, including 131 sanitation workers.

At the height of summer, some beaches and bars are again thronging with people.

Hasan on Monday warned of a possible return to lockdown over "people's behavior" and non-compliance with social distancing.

The pandemic arrived with Lebanon already mired in its worst economic crisis in decades and many fearing the health sector could not cope with a spike in cases.