156 New Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon
Lebanon on Thursday confirmed 156 more COVID-19 cases, continuing a recent trend of high daily tallies.
The new cases raise the country’s overall tally since February 21 to 3,260 -- among them 43 deaths and 1,619 recoveries.
Twenty-four of the new cases were recorded among expats who arrived in the country in recent days.
132 cases were meanwhile recorded among the residents of the following areas:
- Aley district (28)
- Under investigation (27)
- Beirut (22)
- Tyre district (13)
- Northern Metn (11)
- Tripoli (8)
- Baabda district (6)
- Jbeil district (4)
- Marjeyoun’s Blida (4)
- Baalbek district (2)
- Sidon district (2)
- Chouf’s Ketermaya (1)
- Zgharta (1)
- Ksara (1)
- Bint Jbeil’s al-Sultaniyeh (1)
- Hasbaya’s Ain Jarfa (1)