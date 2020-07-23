156 New Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon

Lebanon on Thursday confirmed 156 more COVID-19 cases, continuing a recent trend of high daily tallies.

The new cases raise the country’s overall tally since February 21 to 3,260 -- among them 43 deaths and 1,619 recoveries.

Twenty-four of the new cases were recorded among expats who arrived in the country in recent days.

132 cases were meanwhile recorded among the residents of the following areas:

- Aley district (28)

- Under investigation (27)

- Beirut (22)

- Tyre district (13)

- Northern Metn (11)

- Tripoli (8)

- Baabda district (6)

- Jbeil district (4)

- Marjeyoun’s Blida (4)

- Baalbek district (2)

- Sidon district (2)

- Chouf’s Ketermaya (1)

- Zgharta (1)

- Ksara (1)

- Bint Jbeil’s al-Sultaniyeh (1)

- Hasbaya’s Ain Jarfa (1)