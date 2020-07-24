Le Drian Announces Educational Aid, Warns of ‘Collapse’

The visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday announced 15 million euros in aid to Lebanon’s economic-stricken educational sector, reiterating calls on Lebanese officials to enforce reforms and “fulfill their responsibilities” before Lebanon “slides into the abyss.”

“Lebanon is in deep trouble and everyone knows what should be done. France is ready to help, but first Lebanese officials must fulfill their responsibilities,” said Le Drian.

The top diplomat, who met senior Lebanese officials on Thursday had scolded the leadership for failing to take the needed measures to save the country from collapse.

Le Drian, on the first such visit of a top foreign politician in months, made no secret of his exasperation with a leadership he described as "passive".

On Rahi’s calls to neutralize Lebanon, he said in remarks to reporters: “During my meeting with Patriarch (Beshara) el-Rahi yesterday, I assured France’s support for positive neutrality which reinstates Lebanon’s sovereignty and distances it from regional conflicts.”

In remarks he made earlier Friday during an educational meeting with Catholic schools, Le Drian also warned of the magnitude of the crisis.

“Lebanon is in a deep crisis. I will again reiterate what I told Lebanese officials earlier that the country is on the verge of the abyss, but there is a possibility to rise again,” he said.

“France will provide 15 million euros in aid to the educational sector in Lebanon,” he said, assuring that France will never allow the collapse of the educational sector in Lebanon, “mainly French-language schools.”

“We will not abandon the Lebanese youth during this difficult crisis,” he added.