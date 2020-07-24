Al-Mustaqbal Postpones Its Congress Due to Coronavirus

Al-Mustaqbal Movement announced Friday that it has decided to postpone its third congress, previously scheduled for Saturday, due to the spike in coronavirus cases that the country has witnessed in recent days.

The decision was taken at the recommendation of the Movement’s physicians and following an emergency meeting with Mustaqbal leader ex-PM Saad Hariri, a Mustaqbal statement said.

The statement added that the congress might be held virtually should the pandemic situation in Lebanon continue to be alarming.

Lebanon on Thursday confirmed 156 more COVID-19 cases, continuing a recent trend of high daily tallies.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan warned Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a “dangerous juncture” in Lebanon.

The country has gradually lifted lockdown measures and opened Beirut airport to commercial flights at the start of July, after a closure of more than three months.

Over the past two weeks, the daily infection rate has risen, with dozens of new cases announced each day.

At the height of summer, some beaches and bars are again thronging with people.

Hasan on Monday warned of a possible return to lockdown over "people's behavior" and non-compliance with social distancing.