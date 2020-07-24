Coronavirus Panel Recommends Closure of Some Sectors

Lebanon’s government-linked anti-coronavirus committee on Friday recommended a host of measures in the face of a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Urging reinforced PCR and quarantine measures related to Lebanese expats arriving from abroad, the panel recommended a one-week closure as of Monday of pubs, nightclubs, internal pools, concert venues, theaters, cinemas, amusement parks, indoor and outdoor children playgrounds, gyms, popular souks and social event venues except for wedding venues.

Wedding venues will however be obliged to respect social distancing rules and precautionary measures while the capacity should not exceed 50 persons for indoor venues and 150 persons for outdoor venues, the panel said.

The relevant authorities will meanwhile be asked to be strict in ensuring that restaurants, cafes and gambling centers do not exceed 50% of their customer capacity.

Lebanon on Thursday confirmed 156 more COVID-19 cases, continuing a recent trend of high daily tallies.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan warned Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a “dangerous juncture” in Lebanon.

The country has gradually lifted lockdown measures and opened Beirut airport to commercial flights at the start of July, after a closure of more than three months.

Over the past two weeks, the daily infection rate has risen, with dozens of new cases announced each day.

At the height of summer, some beaches and bars are again thronging with people.

Hasan on Monday warned of a possible return to lockdown over "people's behavior" and non-compliance with social distancing.