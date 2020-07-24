Hizbullah Slams U.S. Interception of Iranian Jet Carrying Lebanese Citizens

Hizbullah on Friday strongly condemned the interception of an Iranian passenger plane over Syria by U.S. fighter jets, labeling it as “intimidation and terrorism.”

“This is a very dangerous act of terror that could have had incalculable ramifications across the entire region,” Hizbullah said in a statement.

Noting that Lebanese citizens were among the passengers of the plane, the Iran-backed group called for “a decisive international stance against the United States” and described it as “an occupation force in Syria’s territories and skies.”

Hizbullah also expressed solidarity with Iran and Syria in the face of the “insolent American violations.”

During a sharp drop in altitude, four Lebanese passengers on the Iranian plane were injured, including one reported to be in critical condition after suffering a concussion and a broken spine, according to Health Minister Hamad Hasan.

Hasan voiced his remarks during a visit to the injured passengers at the Hizbullah-affiliated Great Prophet Hospital south of Beirut.