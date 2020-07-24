Lebanon Records 147 New Virus Cases and 3 Deaths

Lebanon recorded 147 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday evening.

According to the Ministry’s daily statement, 119 of the new cases were recorded among residents and 28 among expats who arrived in Lebanon in recent days.

The new cases raise the country’s overall tally since February 21 to 3,407. The three fatalities meanwhile take the death toll to 46.

The tally of 3,407 cases includes 1,666 recoveries.

Twenty-one of the new local cases were recorded in Baabda district, 18 in Beirut, 12 in each of Northern Metn and Zahle district, eight in Sidon district, seven in Keserwan, three in each of Chouf, Aley district and Nabatieh district, two in each of Jbeil district, Koura district, Zgharta’s Mizyara, Baalbek district, Hermel, Tyre district, Bint Jbeil district and Marjeyoun district, and one in Tripoli.