Israel Declares 'Readiness' to Face ‘all Scenarios’ on Border with Lebanon

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said the preparations in military and civilian areas on the borders with Syria and Lebanon will change, blaming Lebanon for what is happening in its territory.

In a series of tweets, Adraee said the Israeli army “assessed the situation, and according to the defense plan for the Northern Command, the preparations of the Israeli army will change in the military and civilian areas on the borders with Syria and Lebanon, with the aim of strengthening the state of defense on the northern border.”

He added that “several changes were made in the deployment of Israeli forces near the border with Lebanon” in addition to the reinforcements of forces, “as well as other work that has served operational efforts.”

Adraee also said the Israeli army "exerts efforts in its task of defending the residents in the north” of Israel and “remains in a state of high preparedness in facing all scenarios of the enemy's operations. Lebanon is responsible for what is happening inside its territory," he tweeted.

Two days ago, the Israeli army announced reinforcements at the border with Lebanon, after Hizbullah brandished revenge for the killing of one of its members in an attack attributed to Israel on a target near the Syrian capital on Monday.