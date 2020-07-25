Police Bust 6 Kg of Raw Cocaine

Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle “35.3 kg of liquid material and 8.4 kg of other chemical agent used in the production of cocaine,” a statement released by the Internal Security Forces said on Saturday.

ISF said its Intelligence branch was tracking a drug cell and obtained information about an international drug network planning to smuggle “huge amounts of liquid cocaine into Lebanon," said the statement.

The smugglers invented “professional hiding tactics” inside vehicles shipped to the country through the country’s port.

After thorough follow-up, the ISF was able to identify a white BMW x3 type vehicle imported and shipped from Germany to Lebanon via the port of Tyre in south Lebanon. Plans were that it be transported to Bekaa to unload the drug there.

Police ambushed the transport operation from Tyre to Bekaa in the Mount Lebanon area of Aley.

A special force of the division was tasked with observing the car from the moment it left the port.

On July 7, 2020 police ambushed and seized the vehicle as it was being transported aboard a slab in the Mount Lebanon area of Aley.

Inside its fuel tank police found 35.3 kg of liquid material, 8.4 kg of sticky material. Thorough laboratory tests showed the amounts seized contain about 6 kg of raw cocaine, according to the statement.