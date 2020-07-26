Al-Rahi: Neutrality Restores Lebanon Historic Role, Govt. Must Reform Electricity

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday said neutrality would “restore Lebanon’s historic role as a bridge between the East and the West at the cultural, economic and commercial levels.”

Stressing the importance of the country’s “liberal economy and democratic openness,” al-Rahi said neutrality would strengthen domestic unity, safeguard Lebanon’s “entity, sovereignty and independence,” and enhance “national partnership, stability and good governance.”

“Through the power of the constitution, National Pact, law and institutions, the State would be able to defend itself in the face of any attack. Externally, neutrality is refraining from engaging in regional and international alliances, conflicts and wars, especially those that have direct negative repercussions on stability inside the State,” the patriarch added, in his Sunday Mass sermon.

Separately, al-Rahi called on the government and political officials to “rise above personal rifts and work together to achieve Lebanon’s rise through carrying out reforms.”

He said the reforms should begin with the electricity sector and should include “a judicial fight against the rampant corruption which is increasing without any conscience check or fear,” citing the latest busting of huge quantities of spoiled foodstuffs.