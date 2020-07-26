168 New COVID-19 Cases and Four Deaths in Lebanon

Lebanon recorded 168 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday evening.

The new cases raise the country’s overall tally since February 21 to 3,746 while the fatalities take the death toll to 51.

The number of recoveries has meanwhile reached 1,692.

152 of the new cases were recorded among residents and 16 among expats.

As for PCR tests, 4,588 ones were carried out for residents over the past 24 hours and 2,639 were conducted at Beirut’s airport for arriving expats.

137 patients were meanwhile hospitalized for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, including 34 who were admitted into intensive care units.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan has warned that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a “dangerous juncture” in Lebanon.

The country has gradually lifted lockdown measures and opened Beirut airport to commercial flights at the start of July, after a closure of more than three months.

Over the past two weeks, the daily infection rate has risen, with dozens of new cases announced each day.

At the height of summer, some beaches and bars are again thronging with people.

Lebanon’s government-linked anti-coronavirus committee has meanwhile recommended a one-week closure of pubs, nightclubs, internal pools, concert venues, theaters, cinemas, amusement parks, indoor and outdoor children playgrounds, gyms, popular souks and social event venues except for wedding venues.

The recommendation, however, has not yet been endorsed by the government nor by the relevant ministries.