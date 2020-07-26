Israeli Drone Crashes into South Lebanon

An Israeli reconnaissance drone crashed Sunday evening into Lebanese territory, the Israeli army said.

The Israeli military said the drone was on a mission over the border area.

It added that no classified information was compromised as a result of the crash.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions on Israel’s borders with Lebanon and Syria.

The tensions surged after an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed five Iran-backed fighters including a member of Lebanon’s Hizbullah.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had vowed that the group would retaliate to the killing of any of its fighters in Israeli strikes in Syria.