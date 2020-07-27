Lebanese Forces MP Says PCR Test was ‘Erroneous’

Strong Republic bloc MP of the Lebanese Forces George Okais clarified on Monday that a PCR test he had taken over the weekend showing he had contracted COVID-19 turned out “false.”

“The Health Minister has just informed me that my PCR test that showed me positive for coronavirus on Friday proved to be false. I repeated the test today and it showed a negative result,” said Okais in a tweet.

The MP said he was "sorry to make anxious all individuals he met over the week before

LF chief Samir Geagea and several MPs and parliament employees started undergoing PCR tests as of Saturday afternoon after Okais announced he had contracted the virus.

Okais had announced Saturday that he tested himself for the virus upon learning that his friend Hadi al-Hashem, the director of the Foreign Minister’s office, was infected with coronavirus.