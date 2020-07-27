Netanyahu Says 'Hizbullah is Playing with Fire'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hizbullah was "playing with fire" after reports of "border clashes" on Monday, in which the Lebanese Iran-backed group denied all involvement.

Netanyahu insisted that Hizbullah and the Lebanese government "carry responsibility" for the alleged attempt by gunmen to infiltrate Israeli territory, which resulted in an "exchange of gunfire" but no reported casualties.

"Hizbullah is playing with fire and our response will be very strong," the Israeli premier said.