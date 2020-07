Lebanon on Monday confirmed 132 more coronavirus cases, which raises the country's overall tally since February 21 to 3,882.

The Health Ministry said 120 of the cases were recorded among residents and 12 among expats.

Twenty-nine of the local cases were recorded in Northern Metn, 19 in Jbeil district, 16 in Baabda district and 12 in Beirut while the locations of 25 cases remain under investigation.