Jumblat: Lebanese Earned an Unenviable Government

Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat pointed Tuesday to the resemblance in the Lebanese and Iraqi crises, and criticized the government of PM Hassan Diab saying the Lebanese people are in an “unenviable” position for having this government.

“News of Iraq about power blackouts, semi-depletion of water in the Tigris and Euphrates, evaporation of oil revenues spent on fake pensions belonging to the remnants of the popular crowd and the invasion of Iranian goods show some similarities with the Lebanese situation,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

He added that Iraqi PM Mustafa "Al-Kadhimi is facing an unenviable situation, and the Lebanese people are in an unenviable situation for having the "Dib" government,” indirectly referring to Diab.

"Dib" is an Arabic term synonym for wolf.