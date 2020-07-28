China Halts Hong Kong Extradition Treaties with Canada, Australia, UK
China announced the suspension Tuesday of Hong Kong's extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain, a tit-for-tat move following similar decisions by those countries over a controversial new security law.
"The wrong action of Canada, Australia and the UK in politicising judicial cooperation with Hong Kong has seriously hurt the basis of judicial cooperation," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press briefing.
