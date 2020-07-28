Israel Sends Reinforcements to Its Northern Frontier

The Israeli army said Tuesday that Israel's northern frontier would be "reinforced with advanced fire capabilities, intelligence collection systems and special units."

The announcement comes a day after a flare-up on the border with Lebanon and several days after the Israeli military announced it was beefing up the northern border with infantry troops amid tensions with Hizbullah.

On Monday, the Israeli army claimed repelling an "infiltration" attempt and bombed border areas in south Lebanon.

Hizbullah denied involvement in Monday's incidents while noting that its retaliation to the killing of one of its fighters in an Israeli airstrike in Syria "will certainly come."

It also warned that it will not remain silent over the Israeli shelling that targeted a civilian house in the Lebanese town of al-Hibbariyeh during Monday's flare-up.