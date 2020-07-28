Mustaqbal Slams Govt. 'Absence' as to South Flare-Up

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Tuesday blasted Hassan Diab's government over what it called its "suspicious absence" as to Monday's flare-up on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

"The bloc is anxiously monitoring the repercussions of what happened on the southern border and the threats launched by the Israeli leadership against Lebanon," said Mustaqbal in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.

"In the face of the military developments and Israeli shelling that targeted border towns and hit a citizen's house in the town of al-Hibbariyeh, the bloc stresses the need to abide by Resolution 1701 and coordinate with the U.N. forces in this regard," the bloc added.

"The state and its military, political and diplomatic institutions must carry out their responsibilities, in light of the incomprehensible absence of the government and the relevant ministries which opted to dissociate themselves from challenges at this level of danger and importance, and to instead leave things fully to partisan sides," Mustaqbal went on to say.

Stressing that "defending Lebanon is not a military or political specialty of a group of the Lebanese," the bloc said "government's suspicious absence as to the southern scene adds to achievements a new record reflecting the state of decay."