MEA Plane in Minor Collision on Nigerian Runway

A passenger plane belonging to Middle East Airlines, Lebanon's national carrier, was involved Wednesday in a minor on-ground collision with a Turkish plane.

"The wing edge of an MEA plane collided into the edge of a Turkish jet on the runway of the Lagos airport in Nigeria," MEA chairman Mohammed al-Hout told al-Jadeed TV.

"The plane was stopped and the passengers were evacuated pending checkups to verify whether it is capable of flying," Hout added.