Diab Meets French Embassy Delegation

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said during a meeting Thursday at the Grand Serail with a delegation from the French Embassy in Beirut, that a French proposal to provide Lebanon with technical financial assistance “is being studied.”

The French delegation included French Chargé D'Affaires Salina Grenet-Catalano, Advisor Ines Ben Karim, and Head of Economic Affairs department, François De Ricolfis, in the presence of PM Advisors, Khodor Taleb and Ambassador Jebran Soufane.

The meeting aimed to follow-up on the talks held by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian during his recent two-day visit in Beirut.

Grenet-Catalano reiterated France’s interest in providing assistance to Lebanon. Diab however pointed out that a French proposal to provide technical financial assistance to Lebanon is being studied.

Diab praised the “deep Lebanese-French relations rooted in history and shared values,” expressing Lebanon's hope to strengthen cooperation between the two countries on bilateral and international levels, especially in the framework of international organizations.

Diab affirmed that the recent visit of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian falls within the scope of historical relationship between both countries.