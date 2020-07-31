Qabalan Marks Eid Adha: Lebanon Neutrality is Impossible

Grand Shiite Jaafarite Mufti Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan said on Friday that neutrality in Lebanon is “impossible because it is inapplicable.”

Qabalan’s remarks came in a televised speech marking Eid el-Adha.

He said: “Part of wars in the region are not far from Lebanon,” referring to the war in neighboring Syria, “which confirms that Lebanon is in the eye of the storm. It can not be neutral, on the contrary it must be an active partner to defend itself and its interest, otherwise it could be an easy prey.”

Qabalan’s comments arise after the calls of Maronite Patriarch Beshara el-Rahi to neutralize Lebanon from regional conflicts. This, drew different reactions from political parties in Lebanon.

On Lebanon’s multiple crises including a crunching economic and financial crisis, Qabalan said the situation is “historically catastrophic at all levels in Lebanon,” accusing “some parties of making it worse.”

“We suffer from despair, exhaustion, and a comprehensive blockade in Lebanon amid a crisis of power, hunger dealers, high prices of goods and monopolization. The country faces societal and moral disasters. A frightening shortfall in the authority’s ability is revealed amid the total absence of conscience. I invite everyone not to fall in the trap of the international regional project that tightens the blockade on our country,” said Qabalan.