Abdul Samad: Lebanon Won't Ditch West, Especially France

Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad stressed Sunday that Lebanon "will not ditch the West, especially France."

Her remarks come in the wake of the latest controversy sparked by Prime Minister Hassan Diab's criticism of the recent visit to Lebanon by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has also suggested that Lebanon should "look east" to mend its broken economy.

"Lebanon will not ditch the West, especially France, which dispatched its foreign minister to emphasize the importance of reforms," Abdul Samad said in an interview with Radio All of Lebanon.

As for the government's financial rescue plan, the minister underlined that "touching depositors' accounts is a red line for the government."

She added that Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh cannot alone be held responsible for the current bankruptcy.

"The State, the central bank and the banks must jointly bear the losses," Abdul Samad added.